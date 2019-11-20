Morgan County Sheriff’s Office collecting new, unwrapped toys for area children

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — With the holidays around the corner, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wants to help spread some cheer with their annual toy drive.

Starting today through December 18, the sheriff’s office will be collecting new and unwrapped toys. On November 23, they will host a toy collection event in Hartselle at Walmart on Hwy 31. The public is invited to drop off donations and meet the team. Additional donations can be dropped off at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“This event isn’t possible without the help of the community. We appreciate the commitment they make to our area children every year in helping us spread the joy of Christmas,” said Chief Deputy Chris Price in a news release.

Toys collected will go to children in local hospitals and shelters.