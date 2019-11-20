× Madison Hospital named first breastfeeding friendly business in the state

MADISON, Ala. – A North Alabama hospital has been recognized for supporting breastfeeding – not only for their patients, but also their employees.

Madison Hospital was officially named a Breastfeeding Friendly Business by the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee. To be recognized, a company must have a clear breastfeeding policy, provide a clean and private space for employees to breastfeed or pump and allow time to do so during the workday.

“We are honored to be the first Breastfeeding Friendly Business in Alabama. Breastfeeding has proven benefits for new mothers and babies, and we strongly encourage all new moms to breastfeed, including those who work at our hospital,” said Renee Colquitt, CRNP, Madison Hospital’s Director of Perinatal Services.

Madison Hospital was the first hospital in North Alabama to receive the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee’s Better Bama Babies (BBB) Hospital Recognition. In 2017, the hospital was designated a Baby Friendly-USA hospital for adopting clinical guidelines proven to help new mothers breastfeed successfully.