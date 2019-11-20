× Madison County authorities looking for shooting suspect, believed to be armed

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for Antonio Pinchion in connection to a shooting of Sheilds Road.

Pinchion is described as a black male approximately 5’8″ with tattoos on his neck. Authorities say Pinchion is a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting and is believed to be armed.

Authorities say he could be with a woman driving a grey box type Jeep Cherokee.

Law enforcement is searching hotels on University Drive with K9 units.

Previous Story –

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot at a Madison County home off Shields Road.

Deputies say a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. According to reports, Madison County deputies were called to the home near Voekel Road.

Reports say the woman is having surgery but is expected to survive.

It is unclear if the woman was a resident at the home, deputies say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.