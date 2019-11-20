× Florence man charged in check forging cases

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man used other people’s bank accounts to forge thousands of dollars in checks that he cashed earlier this year, police said Wednesday.

Arrington Malik Lee, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for first-degree theft. He also was charged with six counts of identity theft, 16 counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second-degree theft and four counts of third-degree theft.

Lee is accused of stealing more than $16,000 by cashing forged checks in two separate cases.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $230,000 bond.