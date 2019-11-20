× Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.- Christmas comes early in the Smokies thanks to the festival voted the Best Theme Park Christmas Event in America for 12 consecutive years.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, presented by Humana, is open now and runs through January 4, 2020.

During the festival, the park boasts more than five million lights, heartwarming Christmas entertainment, delicious holiday meals and the fun of Dollywood at Christmas.

Glacier Ridge offers a number of activities, displays and dining options to enjoy for guests while they wander through this immense winter wonderland, which includes the areas of the park known as Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and the upper portion of Craftsman’s Valley.

“There’s nothing like Christmas in the Smokies,” Dolly Parton said. “I’ve been a lot of places and seen a lot of things, but the feeling of being home with the people I love at Christmas really is one of the most special things in the world to me. It’s my hope that the people who come experience my Dollywood at Christmas make those same sweet memories they’ll be able to share forever.”

The Plaza at Wilderness Pass transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with a 50-foot tall animated tree which anchors the area. Every 30 minutes the Plaza sparkles to life, presenting a fully-synchronized, light show complete with holiday hits that leave guests singing along.

For those entering from Timber Canyon, the Arctic Passage, a 130-foot long programmable light tunnel, transports them into Glacier Ridge in a stunning array of light and color. Once emerging from the tunnel, guests are greeted by polar bears who have made a home at Drop Line Bay.

Those coming to Glacier Ridge through Craftsman’s Valley experience a one-of-a-kind light installation that mimics the natural phenomenon known as the aurora borealis. Guests can walk through Dollywood’s version of the Northern Lights, brought to life with music.

In addition to Dollywood’s Parade of Many Colors, and traditional holiday shows like It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas in the Smokies, most of Dollywood`s signature rides and attractions also operate in this merry environment.