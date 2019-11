November has started out very dry. Through November 20th, we average over 3 inches of rain in Huntsville, but so far this month we’ve seen less than a half inch! Thankfully, that hasn’t led to any re-formation of drought.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thankfully more rain is on the way, so we shouldn't experience any issues despite the dry spell so far.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx