Decatur man arrested after police chase ends in wreck with injuries

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a man they were trying to arrest took off and led them on a chase that ended in a wreck with injuries.

Darius Lamont Moody, 32, was arrested Tuesday after the chase ended near West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue SW.

According to Decatur police, an investigator saw Moody in an SUV at the Magnolia Hotel and knew Moody had active warrants for his arrest through the city and the Alabama Department of Corrections. When investigators approached Moody, they said he saw them and took off in his vehicle.

Police said they chased him until he rear-ended a pickup truck at West Moulton and 12th. He then ran to a nearby gas station, they said, and officers found him in the gas station’s cooler.

A passenger in the truck had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Moody was charged with felony attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree marijuana possession, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident. He additionally had the warrants through the city, ADOC and more than $85,000 in child support warrants, police said.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked without bond.