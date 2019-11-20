× Calhoun Community College ranked #1 in Advanced Manufacturing degrees

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is receiving national recognition.

According to Economic Modeling Specialist International, also known as Emsi, Calhoun Community College ranks #1 in the US in awarding degrees in Advanced Manufacturing.

CCC now ranks above all community colleges, technical colleges, and universities across the country in Advanced Manufacturing. The statistics show that Calhoun awarded 220-Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Advanced Manufacturing over a one-year period.

According to Calhoun’s Dean for Technologies, John Holley, the college had a vision over ten years ago to develop the best Advanced Manufacturing program in the region.

The college surpassed its goal and Calhoun now leads the nation in Advanced Manufacturing.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished here at Calhoun Community College,” said Holley. “Our program is respected by area business and industry and our students have jobs waiting for them as soon as they take off their caps and gowns after graduation. They can make a good living to support a family and that’s what it’s all about.”

“We are proud not only to lead the region and the state, but the nation as well and that’s a big deal,” said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Joe Burke. “We plan to implement additional worked based learning programs and believe we are positioning ourselves to remain a leader in advanced manufacturing and workforce development. We look forward to meeting the challenges and remaining on the forefront of training the workforce for the region,” added Burke.