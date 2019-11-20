Bloodhound joins the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office added a four-legged recruit to the mix.

The sheriff’s office introduced Deputy Sheriff “Dixie” in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The post says Dixie is an AKC registered Bloodhound and a great addition to the office.

Deputies say that Dixie just completed the “Man Trailing” certification from the National Police Bloodhound Association with her handlers, Reserve Deputies Glen Pike and Bobby Bailey.

The post continues to say that with the addition of a bloodhound they will now be able to assist all agencies in and around Marshall County.