Augmented reality Program comes to Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. - Madison City Schools is going digital with the new augmented reality program.

The City of Madison will soon introduce a virtual learning app to its students. The program takes flat images and creates a 3D image that's interactive on an iPad or iPhone.

City of Madison communication specialist Samantha Magnuson said the schools can use the augmented reality app to help students absorb all sorts of subjects through technology.

"Our kids are learning through technology and that's where we want to reach them. Our fire department, recently, they have a virtual reality trailer where they teach fire education, and now we're trying to reach them with the school resource officers, as well, through this augmented reality program."

The virtual project is still under development. A company called Vizitech is building the system which should be completed within the next few months. The Boeing Company helped fund this initiative.