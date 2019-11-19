United Way of Marshall County hosting Can-A-Thon for the needy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Shoppers were able to help needy community members Tuesday by donating to the United Way of Marshall County's Can-a-Thon.

Volunteers were set up outside each Walmart and Foodland across the county accepting donations of non-perishable food items.

They were also accepting monetary donations. The United Way of Marshall County helps 22 different agencies including Homeless Ministries, CASA, and domestic violence victims.

“Everybody needs food all the time,” said 211 Resource Specialist. “There's just never enough really, but we try to raise as much as possible during this time of year. That's what we try to contribute this time of year. It just goes so fast.”

If you still want to help, donations can be made to the United Way of Marshall County at 705 Blount Ave. in Guntersville.