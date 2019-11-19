Two nice days ahead of the next chance of soaking rain!

Tuesday started out a little wet with some spotty showers, but the afternoon turned out to be gorgeous: sunny and mild. Get used to that for the next couple of days! It gets chilly tonight: lows in the 40s (coldest spots as low as 36-39ºF) with a mostly clear sky. Wednesday looks sunny, mild and dry; temperatures soar into the lower 60s by mid-afternoon in the Huntsville area (upper 50s more common in the higher terrain).

There’s zero rain in the forecast until Thursday night; that’s when a strong cold front starts to move in from the northwest. Ahead of that front, the temperature spikes up close to 70ºF on Thursday afternoon; that’s the warmest weather in nearly two weeks. The best shot at rain this week comes in Friday: especially Friday night into Saturday morning.

Friday’s rainy weather impact: High school football playoffs. Bridge Street Christmas tree lighting. Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot unveiling. Skating in the Park. Galaxy of Lights.

There’s a lot happening this Friday and Saturday, and the threat of rain is high. While we don’t expect severe thunderstorms, some of the rain could be locally-heavy now and then, but this the impact on a given event comes down to timing. Timing a large-scale rain-maker down to a few hours four days in advance is tough, but it’s not impossible!

The one critical thing to remember about that timing from this point is that it is adjustable.

Scattered showers begin Friday morning; most of that looks relatively light. Expect at least some rain here and there during the day, but our best chance of the steady, soaking rain comes from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. We expect around 0.3” to 0.8” of rainfall between 3 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday. We expect few if any ‘thunderstorms’ here, so lightning won’t be an issue. This is mainly just a steady, soaking rain.

