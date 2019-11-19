Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood delivers third State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Mayor Kerry Underwood delivered his third State of the City address Monday night.

The event took place at Tuscumbia's historic Depot and Roundhouse. Things were slightly different this year as Mayor Underwood looked back at not just 2019, but how the city has progressed his entire term.

“I felt it was appropriate because this is the last State of the City address before the elections in August," Underwood said. "I think it’s time to look back that far and just remind people of the journey.”

That journey has led Underwood to start a new tradition, the Mayor’s Choice Keller Awards. The new award is given to citizens who embody everything he believes the city represents. There were four recipients this year.

University of North Alabama Provost, Dr. Ross Alexander, was the keynote speaker and announced a new partnership between the university and the city. Within the next few months, the university will be establishing a physical presence in a redeveloped space on 6th Street.

"It will host events and meetings of all types, serve as classroom and gallery space, and contain offices for our office of advancement," said Alexander.

“Tuscumbia has a story to tell and we have some neighbors and some family we live by in other cities and so we’re becoming a part of a bigger region," said Underwood.

Another regional partnership included Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle agreeing to a mentorship program with the city of Tuscumbia.