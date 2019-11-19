Tropical Storm Sebastien Forms In Atlantic; No Threat To Land

Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed northeast of the Lesser Antilles. Sebastien WILL NOT be a threat to land, and will be steered away from land by a cold front later this week.

Sebastien is the latest storm in what has been a relatively active hurricane season.
Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

