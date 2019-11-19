× Thanksgiving gas prices not expected to deviate much from previous couple of years, experts say

As Americans get ready to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices are expected to remain about the same as they have in previous years.

Smartphone app GasBuddy is predicting a national average gas price of $2.56 per gallon, which is a penny higher than last year and 3 cents higher than 2017. AAA also is expecting gas prices to remain close to last year’s numbers.

AAA said 49.3 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

Alabama is the fifth-cheapest place in the country to get gas, AAA said, with an average of $2.26 Tuesday. While prices are expected to continue to decrease in the coming weeks, the organization said, the Thanksgiving holiday can cause fluctuations in price.

GasBuddy said gas price data analysis indicated that filling up on Monday can save money, because that day has the lowest average gas price in 30 states. Friday was the most expensive day, the company said.

GasBuddy also said aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking can cost drivers up to an extra $477 a year in fuel consumption.

AAA recommends making sure your tires are properly inflated and using cruise control to help reduce fuel consumption, among other things.