Tagovailoa family releases statement after Tua’s surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The family of University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa released a statement Tuesday thanking everyone for their prayers and support as he recovers from hip surgery.

The statement, released by the university for Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, also thanked everyone for the care he has received.

“We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!”

Tagovailoa had a successful surgery to repair a dislocated hip Monday in Houston. He is expected to make a full recovery from the injury and began rehabilitation soon. He will miss the rest of Alabama’s season.