Suspicious package prompts Daytona Beach airport evacuation

Posted 6:08 am, November 19, 2019, by

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A “suspicious package” has authorities evacuating Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement online saying that the airport was being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported at about 6:15 a.m. It says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.

