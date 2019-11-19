South Huntsville continuing to move forward and encourage growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- South Huntsville has seen over $52 million of private investments in the past year and a half alone.

That means businesses are building and growing which matches the current campaign to restore South Huntsville.

“We see a lot of abandoned buildings in south Huntsville, and we see a lot of attempts for people to try to generate business here and then they didn't make it," said Tyson Saller, owner of Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery.

This can be intimidating for business owners, but things are changing.

The most anticipated current project is the revitalization of Haysland Square. If you drive on South Memorial Parkway, it's well known as being one of the largest lots in the area and right now, it's completely empty.

“What you can expect from the new Haysland Square is an exciting place that not only encompasses retail but the great outdoors," said Bekah Schmidt with the South Huntsville Business Association.

The master plan for that community includes the existing commercial strip, but also 850 acres of residential and green space behind the square.

“With the center of the development being a really new exciting downtown destination type park for South Huntsville," Schmidt said.

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2020.

Several more housing projects and small businesses are recognizing the value of future development and are calling South Huntsville home. New major retail anchors for the area will be announced in early 2020.