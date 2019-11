GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Snow tubing season kicks off at Ober Gatlinburg on Saturday, November 23rd.

The snow tubing park will begin daily operation at 11:00 a.m. Tubers must be 3 years or older and each tubing session is 90 minutes.

Sessions will be held in sunshine, rain, sleet, and snow with the addition of a canopy over the tubing course.

Tickets range from $25-$30.

The snow tubing season ends in March.