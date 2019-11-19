Santa Land opens this weekend in the Shoals

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Grab your list! Santa Land is opening in Lauderdale County this weekend.

Opening night for Santa Land in Rogersville is Friday, November 22nd at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there to welcome the children with cookies and smiling faces.

Attendees can enjoy thousands of lights, holiday music, displays, photos with Santa, and cookie decorating. The live music will feature the LCHS Elementary Show Choir will at 6:45 p.m. and 3 Land Crossing at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers also say the first 50 families will receive a special gift.

Admission:

$5 per child ( 2 and Under Free)

$10 per adult

Free parking

Photos with Santa will also be available for purchase.

Santa Land is located at 9835 Hwy 72 in Rogersville.