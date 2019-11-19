× Nonprofit holding Huntsville town hall, encouraging people to stop texting while driving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday morning, families and victims of distracted driving are coming together with law enforcement and elected officials to encourage hands-free legislation statewide.

These families are coming to the town hall meeting to push legislators to ban cell phone use while driving in Alabama and support hands-free legislation.

According to Drive Safe Alabama, a driver who is texting is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who is not texting.

The meeting is hosted by Stopdistractions.org and kicks off at 10:30 at the Huntsville Police Department, located at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

Some of the participants in Tuesday’s town hall include Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, several local lawmakers, and victims’ families.