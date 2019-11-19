× Man charged with trying to kill brother in Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he shot his brother several times.

Donald Frank Steele, 47, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Steele shot his brother, Tracy Lee Prince, 47, in the Spruce Pine community around noon. Deputies found Prince had been shot several times, Oliver said. He was airlifted to a trauma center.

Steele ran away from the scene on Rose Lane after the shooting, Oliver said. Sheriff’s office investigators, Russellville police and ALEA State Bureau of Investigation agents found him in a wooded area nearby and took him into custody.

Steele and Prince lived together at the home, Oliver said. He did not say what led to the shooting.

At last check, Oliver said Prince was in stable condition.