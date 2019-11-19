Local adoption center needs help rescuing more pets

Posted 7:19 pm, November 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

MADISON, Ala. -- A local adoption center is saving lives one paw at a time. A New Leash on Life is expanding its resources to rescue more pets.

They are saving 30 dogs and cats a week from shelters, but they want to take in more animals. Volunteer Erin Fledderman says the shelter needs to raise $50,000 dollars to renovate its newest adoption center in Madison.

"It's a huge deal because these pets didn't ask to be homeless," she said. "They didn't ask for the poor situations that they find themselves in and we hope not to euthanize the animals just because shelters don't have space."

The shelter is accepting donations through this GoFundMe account. More than $7,000 has been raised so far.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.