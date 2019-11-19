Local adoption center needs help rescuing more pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- A local adoption center is saving lives one paw at a time. A New Leash on Life is expanding its resources to rescue more pets.

They are saving 30 dogs and cats a week from shelters, but they want to take in more animals. Volunteer Erin Fledderman says the shelter needs to raise $50,000 dollars to renovate its newest adoption center in Madison.

"It's a huge deal because these pets didn't ask to be homeless," she said. "They didn't ask for the poor situations that they find themselves in and we hope not to euthanize the animals just because shelters don't have space."

The shelter is accepting donations through this GoFundMe account. More than $7,000 has been raised so far.