× Limestone County Commission backs Sheriff’s firing of investigator who filed sexual harassment lawsuit

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Commission has backed the firing of a longtime sheriff’s office investigator who is suing the sheriff and county in federal court.

Leslie Ramsey was fired by Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely in September, about eight months after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit that alleged, among other things that the office’s now-Chief Deputy Fred Sloss sexually assaulted her.

Blakely, who was indicted in August on charges of using his office for personal gain and stealing from the sheriff’s office, was backed in Ramsey’s firing by the Limestone County Commission, her lawyer Phil DeFatta said Tuesday. Limestone County and Blakely have denied Ramsey’s allegations.

According to its meeting agenda, the commission also voted Monday to give a number of sheriff’s office employees a raise, including Chief Deputy Sloss.