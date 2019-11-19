× Lawrence County NAACP secures legal defense team for R.A. Hubbard, hopeful school could stay open

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County NAACP has secured a legal defense team to help them going forward in the fight to keep R.A. Hubbard High School open.

Tuesday evening there was yet another community meeting regarding the failing school.

Lawrence County’s District 1 is familiar to having schools shut down. In fact, R.A. Hubbard is the only school left standing in the district.

“If this happens at R.A. Hubbard, happens once again to this community, to District One, it’s just going to hurt our community even more,” said school board member Christine Garner.

The school’s uncertain future has prompted Lawrence County NAACP president J.E. Turnborn to take action. “This is a good school and we don’t want to see the school closed.”

Turnborne says the Lawrence County NAACP has secured lawyers from the legal defense fund to help them going forward. “What they are here for is to guide us legally and help us decide what direction to go in.”

NAACP leaders say this isn’t over yet. They will be holding more community meetings for parents with students at R.A. Hubbard and the feeder school Hazelwood Elementary.

The NAACP says there is one situation that could impact the school’s potential closure. Find out what leaders are hoping will happen, tonight at 10 p.m.