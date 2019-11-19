× Higdon man arrested after ATV chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted on several outstanding charges in Jackson and DeKalb counties was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a chase on an ATV, authorities said.

Jared Lance Haggard, 28, of Higdon, was taken into custody after leading authorities into Georgia, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Haggard had 16 outstanding warrants in DeKalb County and had warrants in Jackson County and Dade County, Ga., as well, authorities said.

DeKalb and Jackson County deputies and police officers joined state police and U.S. Marshals to try and pick up Haggard at a home on County Road 169 near Cartersville around 6 a.m., authorities said. While they were there, Haggard drove up on an ATV and then took off, they said.

The sheriff’s office said Haggard led authorities on a chase into Georgia, where he abandoned the ATV on Owenby Road and ran back over the state line into Jackson County and was caught in a wooded area. They said they found out later Haggard had meth in his possession, and the ATV was stolen.

Haggard was jailed in the Jackson County Jail on $15,000 bond. He faces charges in DeKalb County related to drugs, burglary, receiving stolen property and eluding law enforcement.

He’s also facing Jackson County charges of meth possession and escape.