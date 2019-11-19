Harvest Elementary student is reading her way to the Iron Bowl through state contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A student at Harvest Elementary was suprised on Tuesday with tickets to Alabama's biggest football rivalry, the Iron Bowl. She was the lucky winner of the Alabama Education Association's Be a Champion and Read contest.

Over 60,000 students across the state of Alabama participated in the contest.

"We just want them to be encouraged and to be motivated and want to read," said Harvest Elementary Library Media Specialist Charlotte Owen.

Entering the competition is simple, students just have to log what they read. Then two lucky names are drawn for tickets to the Iron Bowl.

This year, one of the students is from Harvest Elementary.

"I couldn't believe it!" Macy Hardiman says she's never been to a football game before and she can't wait.

The goal is to increase reading and the AEA president, Sherry Tucker says this competition is helping the state do just that.

"It is important for us that the community take a part in our reading," said Tucker.

Later this week one other lucky student somewhere else in the state will find out they also get to go to Iron Bowl.

With the Alabama Literacy Act recently passing, the state is hyper-focused on sharing the importance of reading with students.

AEA leaders say they have been promoting reading for the last 8 years through this contest.