Family, friends remembering Dana Fletcher at Von Braun Center Tuesday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three weeks have passed since the death of Dana Fletcher.

Madison Police officers shot Fletcher during an incident in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Tuesday afternoon, family and community members are honoring Fletcher at a memorial service.

The memorial service is titled “Raise the Stakes.”

Friends of Fletcher tell WHNT News 19 that he was a musician, and one of his songs is titled Raise the Stakes.

It’s also a hashtag that’s been used during community protests and on social media since Fletcher’s death as community members demanded that Madison Police release body camera video of the incident.

Doors open for Fletcher’s memorial service at 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m.

It will be held at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Tickets are free, but limited because of the venue size. They are available at the VBC box office.

If you can’t make it to the memorial service, there’s a live broadcast available online.