Deputies execute one of the largest drug busts Limestone County has ever seen

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A drug bust months in the making revealed way more than what investigators thought they would find.

"We started the investigation out with street level dealers and were able to identify who the main supplier was," explained Limestone County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jamie King.

31-year-old Jeffery Madry was the only person present during the drug bust and he was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail Monday night.

"He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia," King added.

After further examination, investigators determined a brick and a half of cocaine weighed nearly three and a half pounds.

A bag of meth weighed in at a half pound. Deputies also confiscated a small bag of marijuana, two pistols and 29 thousand dollars in cash at Madry's residence.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said this is one of the largest drug busts they've executed in a very long time.

But the work doesn't stop here. They're hoping for a trickle down effect since these drugs are now off the streets.

"With this amount of methamphetamine, this amount of cocaine, you could supply a large are," said King. "So this should put a pretty big dent in the amount of cocaine and meth that is being sold in the streets of Athens."

Investigators said many times drug bust in Limestone County result in mid-level suppliers being arrested. Madry is considered a higher mid-level supplier.

The sheriff's office plans to continue to effort any connections to this case.