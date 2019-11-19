× Authorities investigating death of Madison County inmate at Bibb Correctional Facility

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Bibb Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bibb Correctional Officer found an inmate, Dewayne Foxx, 26, of Huntsville, unresponsive while lying on his side in his assigned bed on November 11.

Authorities said Foxx had no visible injuries but, appeared to have vomited on himself. Foxx was pronounced dead by a medical provider at the facility.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division says the investigation is ongoing and there will be additional information given after it is concluded.

Foxx was serving a 12-year sentence out of Madison County for felon in possession of a firearm.