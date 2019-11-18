You’re invited to a free Thanksgiving meal in downtown Huntsville Nov. 25

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’re invited to One Table Huntsville, a free city-wide Thanksgiving meal held in the heart of the city.

The event will take place Monday, November 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. along the walking trail between Church Street and Monroe Street.

Hosted by Village of Promise, organizers say it’s a chance to show all Huntsvillians have a place at the table. Through the act of coming together and sharing a meal, they hope participants will form new bonds and friendships.

Both traditional and plant-based options will be available.

For more information about Village of Promise, visit their website or call (256) 536-8052.

