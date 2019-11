× Eastbound lanes closed on Governors Drive after Monday morning wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governors Drive was closed early Monday morning due to a wreck.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Police, all lanes were closed at Governors Place.

By 4:45 a.m., the westbound lanes of Governors Drive were reopened.

HPD stated they were diverting traffic onto Big Cove Road via Bassett Street and Parkhill Road.

A viewer picture sent to WHNT News 19 showed the stoplights dangling across the road.