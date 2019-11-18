With Fletcher case dropped, Huntsville NAACP group urges frustrated neighbors to sign up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Monday evening, neighbors showed up for the first NAACP meeting since it was announced a police-involved shooting investigation is now closed. Group leaders are urging any neighbors frustrated by the Dana Fletcher case to sign up.

Monday evening was a return to order at First Baptist Church at November's NAACP chapter meeting.

"Especially with the way the climate is now, everybody kind of expects a little more," one neighbor said.

What was unexpected for some came Friday when Madison County district attorney Rob Broussard said the police-involved shooting of Dana Fletcher was justified.

"It was surprising. Because I had heard there was no weapon from one side," Huntsville NAACP president Jerry Burnet said. "Then I heard from the other side there were weapons."

The case was dropped just under two weeks after what many neighbors say was a frustrating town hall on the subject of police use of force.

"They came for the purpose of saying what they had to say. Because of the pressure that had built up on them. And we can understand that," one neighbor said.

"When we go to knock on their door, 'We ain't doing nothing.' That's what the public is saying, we ain't doing nothing," Burnet said.

Chapter president Jerry Burnet says their biggest challenge now is reaching neighbors, frustrated not just with law enforcement, but the NAACP as well.

"If there's an incident and you feel like the NAACP should be involved in, you should fill out a complaint form and we can advocate on their behalf," Burnet said.

Burnet says, so far, the Fletcher family hasn't approached the NAACP. Their attorney, Benjamin Crump, has said the family plans to sue the city of Madison.