Tua Tagovailoa undergoes successful hip surgery

HOUSTON, Texas – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a successful surgery on his dislocated hip Monday.

In a statement the university said, “The procedure went as planned, and [Tua] is resting comfortably.”

“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”

Tua dislocated his hip late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, in what Head Coach Nick Saban said was going to be his last drive of the game.

Tua will be out for the remainder of the season as he recovers.