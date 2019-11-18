× Three dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

OHP officials confirmed to our sister station KFOR that three people are dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Red River Tech remains on lockdown, however, Duncan Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.