State called to investigate Limestone County inmate death

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – State investigators have been asked to look into the death of an inmate at Limestone County Jail.

Sheriff Blakely confirms Randall McCafferty, 57, of Ardmore, was found unresponsive in the booking area Monday morning.

Emergency crews took McCafferty to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m.

Deputies say McCafferty was arrested for DUI Sunday night and was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital before he was booked in the county jail.

The sheriff said McCafferty was housed in booking and under constant observation and video surveillance.

Sheriff Blakely said nothing is suspicious about McCafferty’s death, but due to his incarceration, it is customary for an outside agency to handle the investigation.

The body has been sent to forensics for an autopsy.