November’s chill relaxes, and a soaking rain moves in this week!

Monday morning marked the 11th freeze of November; we may not see many more this month because the weather pattern is shifting toward one that brings more rain and less severe cold. It stays colder-than-average for tonight and Tuesday night, but the daytime temperatures are moving in a warmer direction this week!

Expect highs in the lower 60s Tuesday with a sunny sky and a west breeze; Wednesday and Thursday get even warmer: highs in the upper 60s with a south breeze bringing in moisture ahead of our next storm system. That next front brings our best chance of rain in more than a week’s time by Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

How much rain and when? Timing is usually the biggest key in rain forecasts; the ‘window’ for rain is fairly wide now: beginning Thursday night, ending by midday Saturday. We will be able to tighten that up a little bit through the week.

It’s fairly obvious that the best chance of the most rain comes Friday and Friday night tapering off on Saturday, but it’s still too early to ‘know’ precise start and end times.

Rainfall totals look healthy: around 1.00” to 1.50” on average. That’s more than we’ve seen in total this month so far! Huntsville International has only measured 0.45” of rain in November: 18% of average.

Looking toward the weekend: Saturday may start out wet and cool, but the rain moves out during the day. Expect highs in the 50s (still below average for this time of year). It will turn colder Saturday night; some frost is possible Sunday morning, and Sunday afternoon looks pleasant and dry: highs in the 50s.

