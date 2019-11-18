× “Never hike alone” Land Trust shares warning for hikers after reported sexual assault on new trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama has a warning against hiking alone after a sexual assault happened on one of the new trails at Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve.

Police said that one way to make the park safer is to educate people on the importance of not hiking alone.

“It is awful that this happened in our community, and we certainly hope it never happens again,” the Land Trust said in a statement on social media. “Please be aware of your surroundings and never hike alone.”

Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve is nearly 400-acres with six new trails and a pavilion. It officially opened on Monday.

We’ve reached out to Huntsville Investigators for more details about the crime but have yet to hear back.

The Land Trust recommends always letting someone know where you’ll be hiking and to always take a hiking companion.