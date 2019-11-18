Man charged with murder after skeletal remains found in Mobile County

Posted 3:48 pm, November 18, 2019, by

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing a person they believe is a southwest Alabama teenager missing since 2008.

News outlets report 46-year-old Eldee George Henage is being charged with murder and corpse abuse after authorities found skeletal remains over the weekend in Wilmer, located near Mobile.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Henage told investigators he strangled a woman and buried her body behind his camper.

Investigators believe the remains they found are those of Nancy “Larie” Cowan, who was 19 when she reported missing in 2008. Investigators are awaiting positive identification.

Video from news outlets shows Henage saying “voices” and “12 years” when a reporter asked if he had anything he wanted to say while being taken to jail Monday.

It’s unclear whether Henage has a lawyer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.