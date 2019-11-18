‘Let the baby die’ signs target Ohio family with baby battling rare birth disorders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – A family whose baby is battling two rare birth disorders have been targeted with signs telling them to “let the baby die.”

WTVG reports that KC Ahlers first posted six signs around the Franklin Park Mall sharing about his son, RJ’s, disorders and how people could help by donating. Last week, someone posted signs by three of them that said: “Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.”

“I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down,” Ahlers told WTVG.

According to WTVG, RJ, who is now four months old, was diagnosed with Agenesis of the Corpos Callosum, which impacts his brain, and Mosaic Trisomy 9 Syndrome, which is a rare chromosome disorder. The family was told that only 50 percent of babies born with Mosaic Trisomy 9 Syndrome only make it to the age of two.

He has six specialists, and the family faces overwhelming medical bills.

According to Ahlers, the family hosted a superhero fundraiser back in October, raising $4,000. They are planning another fundraiser Dec. 15 to help with medical bills, and there’s a GoFundMe campaign for assistance with expenses.

The family has a message for whoever posted the cruel signs.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help. But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love,” Ahlers told WTVG.