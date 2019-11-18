× Grants to help fund water wells in 10 Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A national nonprofit group says grant money will help provide loans to increase the amount of safe drinking water that’s available in 10 Alabama counties.

The North Carolina-based Water Well Trust says it has received a $300,000 federal Agriculture Department grant that will fund new and improved wells for rural households.

Combined with matching funds from the Water Systems Council, the money will be available in Bullock, Barbour, Dallas, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike and Wilcox counties.

A statement from the group says the grant money will provide low-interest loans of as much as $11,000 per household. The money is for homeowners who don’t have access to a public water system.

Prospective applicants can apply online or get an application form from Water Well Trust website.