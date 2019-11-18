Georgia man accused of stabbing Kroger co-worker

Akin Williams(Gwinnett County police)

GRAYSON, Ga. (AP) — A Kroger worker is charged in a stabbing attack on a co-worker at a store in Georgia.

News outlets report 21-year-old Akin Williams, of Snellville, was arrested Sunday on charges including aggravated assault. Gwinnett County police say the assault happened that morning soon after the Kroger in Grayson opened.

The 59-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck, hands and legs and was hospitalized with “significant wounds.” Police say she was expected to undergo surgery. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Kroger issued a statement thanking authorities, saying safety is its top priority. The statement says the company can’t comment more due to privacy concerns.

The motive for the attack is unclear. An investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer.

