Dolly Parton issued a challenge of her own.

Dolly wants to hear your version of her hit song “Jolene”.

This challenge comes before the release of Dolly’s Netflix series “Heartstrings.” Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in the series helped Dolly make the video announcement on Twitter.

The duo asked fans to share their creative renditions of the hit song on social media using the tag #JOLENECHALLENGE.