Dinosaur visits the Rocket City as part of Jurassic World Live Tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A prehistoric character is making it's way through the Rocket City this week.

It's all a part of the Jurassic World Live Tour, a family entertainment experience coming to the VBC in December.

WHNT News 19 got a preview of what people can expect to see from a dinosaur named Olive. Olive is a two-year-old baby Stegosaurus, one of the stars of the Jurassic World Live Tour.

"She and twenty-one fully life-like and life-size dinosaurs are coming here to Huntsville. Pteranodons soaring through the sky; Stegosaurus', Triceratops, fan favorites like Blue the Velociraptor, and of course, we have a T-Rex," said John the Paleo Veterinarian.

John said people will see death-defying stunts, action, good guys taking on bad guys, people getting chased by dinosaurs, things exploding, cutting edge special effects, and even more.

