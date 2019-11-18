Crews Complete Matheny’s Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Matheny's Bridge in Fyffe was closed Monday while crews put the finishing touches on a $300,000 project.

Jackson County Public Works employees were doing patching and form wrecking to the underside of the bridge.

It was also being inspected Monday.

The rehabilitation project on the 64-year-old bridge started three weeks ago.

Matheny’s Bridge is Jackson County’s tallest and longest bridge at 80 feet above the creek and 400 feet long

“It was a preservation technique, but it's also a major cost saving measure for the taxpayers of Jackson County," said county engineer Jonathan Campbell. "We hope this procedure added 20 to 25 years of life on this structure."

Campbell said the bridge was nearing weight limits for school buses and commerce, so crews hope this procedure will return it to a heavier load rating.

Campbell told WHNT News 19 Monday that the entire deck of the bridge had been removed by hydro-demolition, the unsound portions were fixed, and a new deck was cast.

Campbell thanked the local and state leaders who made this rehabilitation project possible.