Cat food recalled due to salmonella risk

A Utah company is recalling bags of cat food due to a salmonella risk.

Go Raw, LLC is recalling 2 lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food after the Minnesota Department of Public Health said a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Affected bags are from Lot N128, with UPC code 6-91730-17101-8.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said pet owners should watch for several symptoms that could indicate a salmonella infection.

Pets with salmonella could be lethargic, have bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain.

In humans, symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Pet owners should contact their vet if their pets exhibit any of the previously listed symptoms and owners should see a doctor if they have any symptoms after handling the food.

Consumers with affected bags of food should return them for a full refund. Any questions should be directed to Go Raw, LLC at (801) 432-7478. The phone line is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. MST.