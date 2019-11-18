× Career Closet opening at Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting on November 19th, upcoming graduates won’t have to worry about buying interview attire.

The Calhoun Community College Career Services team is opening Calhoun’s first “Professional Attire Closet” for students. The closet will provide free professional interview attire for upcoming graduates.

The Huntsville campus closet is located in the Sparkman Building in room 33, and the Decatur campus closet is located in the Career Services building (#4) on the Decatur campus map.

The Grand Opening event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on both campuses.

“A professional outfit not only helps make a stellar first impression, but it also goes a long way in building an individual’s confidence level,” said Kelli Morris, Calhoun’s director of career services and cooperative learning.

For more information, contact the career services department at 256-713-4817.