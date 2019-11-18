× Bridge Street will “light up”during magical holiday celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bridge Street Town Centre will soon be a holiday wonderland.

For the 12th year in a row, Bridge Street will host their holiday tree lighting event “Lights Up” on November 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the celebration will include live music from Big Daddy Kingfish and strolling Victorian carolers, the introduction of North Alabama’s very own Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot, a special appearance by Santa Claus, 45-foot Christmas tree lighting and a festive fireworks display.

“It is always such a pleasure to be able to bring this magical experience to Huntsville and the surrounding areas. We are so excited for our local partnerships that will make this year bigger and better than ever!” said Haley Buie, marketing manager for Bridge Street Town Centre.

“Lights Up” Schedule Of Events –

4:30 p.m. – Live entertainment near the Christmas tree: Local band Big Daddy Kingfish.

6:00 p.m. – Tree Lighting with Santa, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Lee Marshall and the first appearance of the Rocket City Trash Pandas Mascot.

6:30 p.m. – A fireworks spectacular set to holiday music will light up the skies over Bridge Street’s lake.

This family-friendly event is free to attend.

