At least 10 people were shot and 4 of them were killed at a football watch party in Fresno

(CNN) — A group of family and friends gathered in a backyard Sunday to watch a football game. As the party unfolded, an unknown suspect walked into the yard and began shooting. At least four men died and six others were injured in the gunfire.

Around 8 p.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at a Fresno home, Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid told reporters during a press briefing covered by CNN affiliate KSEE.

When fire and police crews arrived, they found “three people down” and several suffering gunshot wounds, according to Reid. Officers immediately began CPR on the victims, Reid said.

Reid said four men, ages 25-30, died. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene and another man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five additional victims were taken to CRMC with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Reid said.

One other man was taken to a different hospital where he is being treated for a graze wound, according to Reid.

“My heart goes out to the families that are victims of this senseless violence,” Reid said. “We are going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice”

There were about 35-40 people at the house including several children when the suspect started shooting into the crowd, according to Reid.

“Thank god that no kids were hurt because there were several kids and females that were in attendance of this party,” Reid said.

Reid said there is no indication that the suspect knew the victims at this point in the investigation.

No suspect information or suspect vehicle descriptions are available, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at an earlier briefing.

Police are going door to door seeking surveillance footage and witnesses to gain information on the suspect, according to Dooley.

Reid said there was no history of calls for service at the home where the shooting took place.