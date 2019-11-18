An Early Look At Thanksgiving Week’s Weather

As folks start to think about Thanksgiving travel, and want to know what the weather is going to do, the answer this far out is, forecasting specifics this far out isn’t really feasible. Having said that, there are some signals in the long range model data worth keeping an eye on as you make plans.

Be prepared for some rain and storms towards the middle of next week, but it's too early to get specific about the timing.

 

